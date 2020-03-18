Photos: The Quiet Emptiness of a World Under Coronavirus

Closures, travel restrictions, and self-isolation measures due to the new coronavirus have cleared public squares, roads, and travel destinations across the globe. Places built to accommodate thousands have become virtual ghost towns, as tourists and locals remain at home. Photographers in France, India, the U.S., Italy, China, Australia, and more have been capturing the eerie stillness of these public spaces, recently emptied of the crowds they were built for.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 16, 2020
    • 36 Photos

    Photos: Life in the Coronavirus Era

    Scenes from the pandemic, and of people coping with the many problems it is causing

  • Jason Weingart / Barcroft Media / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 15, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Oklahoma: Images of the Sooner State

    A few glimpses into the landscape of Oklahoma, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Alberto Saiz / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 13, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Hungry Deer, Homer Homer, Arabian Oryx

    Coronavirus prevention measures around the world, snowshoeing in New York, Skógafoss waterfall in Iceland, the Crufts dog show in England, Holi festival in India, and much more

  • Ezra Acayan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 11, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Large-Scale Disinfection Efforts Against Coronavirus

    Images of recent disinfecting measures taken in Iran, China, Italy, South Korea, and more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. NIH Director: ‘We’re on an Exponential Curve’
  2. The Trump Presidency Is Over
  3. This Is How Donald Trump Will Be Remembered
  4. We Were Warned
  5. 10 Days Later: What Italians Wish They Had Known
  6. The Coronavirus Called America’s Bluff
  7. The Dos and Don’ts of ‘Social Distancing’
  8. Focus on the Incompetence
  9. 2020 Time Capsule #4: Trump Is Lying, Blatantly
  10. The U.K.’s Coronavirus ‘Herd Immunity’ Debacle
Back to Top