Photos of the Week: Social Distancing, Hurdle Race, Masked Tango

Win McNamee / Getty In Focus

28 Photos Photos: The Quiet Emptiness of a World Under Coronavirus Images of the eerie stillness of public spaces, emptied of the crowds they were built for

Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP / Getty In Focus

36 Photos Photos: Life in the Coronavirus Era Scenes from the pandemic, and of people coping with the many problems it is causing

Jason Weingart / Barcroft Media / Getty In Focus

34 Photos Oklahoma: Images of the Sooner State A few glimpses into the landscape of Oklahoma, and some of the animals and people calling it home