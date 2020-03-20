Photos of the Week: Social Distancing, Hurdle Race, Masked Tango

Coronavirus prevention measures around the world, online yoga in Brazil, farmhorse racing in Japan, a glass sculpture of the coronavirus in England, disinfecting Jordan's city of Petra, drive-through COVID-19 testing in Seattle, empty beaches in Florida, spring blooms in France, and much more.

