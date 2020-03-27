Photos of the Week: Masked Bunnies, Beach Meditation, Village Pyramid

A drive-in theater in South Korea, sunshine in Blackpool, a temporary hospital in Serbia, applause events in India and France, toilet paper cake in Germany, volunteer maskmaking in Maryland, snowfall in Turkey, isolation in New Zealand, and much more.

Most Recent

  • Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • March 26, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    The Visual Landscape of a World Shaped by Pandemic

    Glimpses of our new reality as billions of people stay home

  • Narinder Nanu / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 24, 2020
    • 27 Photos

    Music and Encouragement From Balconies Around the World

    Images of some of the musicians and grateful neighbors socializing from a safe distance

  • Zanna Pesnina / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • March 23, 2020
    • 20 Photos

    We Need Puppies Right Now

    In the spirit of the day, I am obligated to share these adorable images of pups from around the world.

  • George Rose / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 22, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Utah: Images of the Beehive State

    A few glimpses into the landscape of Utah, and some of the animals and people calling it home

