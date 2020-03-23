We Need Puppies Right Now

When so much of the world is focused on stories that can create anxiety, it might be helpful to take a breather and enjoy a few photos of adorable pups on National Puppy Day. The date, March 23, was first set aside in 2006 by the author Colleen Paige, before other groups and organizations followed suit. The idea is to call attention to puppies in need of adoption and the abuses found in puppy mills, but also to celebrate these furry little companions. In the spirit of the day, I am once more obligated to share some images of pups from around the world.

Most Recent

  • George Rose / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 22, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Utah: Images of the Beehive State

    A few glimpses into the landscape of Utah, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Evrim Aydın / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 20, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Social Distancing, Hurdle Race, Masked Tango

    Coronavirus-prevention measures around the world, online yoga in Brazil, farm-horse racing in Japan, disinfecting Jordan's city of Petra, empty beaches in Florida, spring blooms in France, and much more

  • Win McNamee / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 18, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: The Quiet Emptiness of a World Under Coronavirus

    Images of the eerie stillness of public spaces, emptied of the crowds they were built for

  • Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 16, 2020
    • 36 Photos

    Photos: Life in the Coronavirus Era

    Scenes from the pandemic, and of people coping with the many problems it is causing

