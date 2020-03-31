Wild Goats Roam Through an Empty Welsh Town

Lockdown measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have left the streets of cities and towns vacant for weeks now. In the seaside town of Llandudno, Wales, a small herd of wild Kashmiri goats that normally roam nearby rocky hillsides have taken advantage of the moment, and ventured into the town to feed on hedges and rest in grassy areas. The herd has previously appeared in the town during bad weather events, but now they seem to be drawn by the unusual quiet. The BBC quoted a town councillor, who said, “They are curious, goats are, and I think they are wondering what’s going on like everybody else.”

