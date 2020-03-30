A Moment for Drive-In Movie Theaters

With movie theaters around the world closed or empty because of the ongoing pandemic, drive-in theaters appear to be having a momentary comeback. People looking for a big-screen movie experience can drive up, show their tickets without opening a window, and enjoy the show as an isolated family unit. Some drive-in owners are opening early in the season, hoping to provide people with something entertaining to do outside their homes—together with others, yet safely apart. Below, recent images of moviegoers in Germany, South Korea, and the U.S.

