North Dakota: Images of the Peace Garden State

North Dakota is home to about 760,000 people—the fourth-smallest population of any state in the U.S. It is primarily farmland, with about 90 percent of its area used for agriculture. North Dakota is also home to a recent oil boom, based on new drilling technologies like fracking, which has changed both the landscape and the population. Here are a few glimpses of the terrain of North Dakota and some of the animals and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.

