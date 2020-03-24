Music and Encouragement From Balconies Around the World

From its beginnings in January, the coronavirus outbreak has driven millions of people to shelter at home for long days of anxiousness and boredom. In country after country, people have responded by taking to their balconies, windows, and rooftops to sing to one another, to applaud and show gratitude to their health-care workers, to play music, and to lift one another’s spirits. Collected below are images of some of the musicians and grateful neighbors in Spain, Iraq, the U.S., France, Italy, Lebanon, India, Germany, and more, socializing from a safe distance.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

