Maryland: Images of the Old Line State

Today’s photo story is the eighth in a year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. Maryland is one of the smaller yet most densely populated states in the union. From sandy beaches along the Atlantic, through the Chesapeake Bay, the city of Baltimore, and out to the rural stretches of western Maryland, here are a few glimpses into the landscape of the state of Maryland, and some of the animals and people calling it home.