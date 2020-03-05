Finalists From Smithsonian Magazine’s 2019 Photo Contest

The editors of Smithsonian magazine have just announced the 60 finalists in their 17th annual photo contest, selected from 36,000 entries sent in from 145 countries and territories. They have once more allowed me to share here a selection of images from the competition’s six categories: Natural World, American Experience, Travel, People, Altered Images, and Mobile. Captions were written by the photographers. Be sure to visit the contest page at smithsonianmag.com to see all the finalists and vote for your favorites.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

