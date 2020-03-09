The Empty Spaces Left by Coronavirus Fears and Restrictions

In cities and regions hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis, quarantine measures and self-isolation efforts have left many public spaces deserted. Classrooms, plazas, malls, sports venues, cafes, houses of worship, and tourist destinations appear eerily empty as people stay home, cancel plans, and await further news.

  • Craig Sterken / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • March 8, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Michigan: Images of the Great Lakes State

    A few glimpses into the landscape of Michigan, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • March 6, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Model Vostok, Super Tuesday, Fur Rondy

    New growth in bushfire-affected Australia, coronavirus precautions around the world, a birthday party in isolation in China, a world-record attempt in Russia, mule deer in flight above Utah, and much more

  • © Conor Ryan. All rights reserved
    • In Focus
    • March 5, 2020
    • 15 Photos

    Finalists From Smithsonian Magazine’s 2019 Photo Contest

    Smithsonian magazine just announced the group of 60 finalists in its 17th annual photo contest.

  • Wade Payne / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 4, 2020
    • 25 Photos

    Photos: Tornado Damage in Tennessee

    Images of the widespread destruction and some of the rescue and salvage work taking place

