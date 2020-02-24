Winners of the 2020 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

The winners of this year’s Underwater Photographer of the Year contest were just announced, and the photographer Greg Lecoeur was named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 for his image of crabeater seals in Antarctica. More than 5,500 images were submitted by photographers from around the world. Prizes and commendations were handed out in categories including Wide Angle, Macro, Wrecks, Behavior, Portrait, Black and White, Compact, Up and Coming, Marine Conservation, and in British waters, Wide Angle, Living Together, Compact, and Macro Shots. UPY was once again kind enough to share some of this year’s honorees with us below, with captions written by the photographers.