Vermont: Images of the Green Mountain State

Today’s photo story is the sixth in a year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. Vermont is one of America’s smallest states by area, and is home to fewer than 625,000 residents. It is known for its picturesque mountains and valleys, ski slopes, spectacular fall colors, and its famous maple syrup. Gathered here are a few glimpses into the varied landscape of Vermont, and some of the animals and people calling it home.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Dolores Ochoa / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 14, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Shanghai Fog, Malta Moon, Storm Ciara

    Heavy rain in southeastern Australia, the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, the 92nd Oscar awards in Hollywood, coronavirus in China, Makha Bucha in Thailand, and much more

  • Sander Grefte / International Landscape Photographer of the Year
    • In Focus
    • February 13, 2020
    • 20 Photos

    Top Shots From the 2019 International Landscape Photographer of the Year

    Some of the top and winning images from this year’s landscape-photography competition

  • Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 12, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Documenting Penguin Decline in Antarctica

    Images from a recent Antarctic expedition during which scientists studied the dramatic drop in the population of chinstrap penguins

  • Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 11, 2020
    • 23 Photos

    Photos From the 2020 Westminster Dog Show

    Images from the three-day competition and preliminary activities held in New York City

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Nuclear Family Was a Mistake
  2. The Billion-Dollar Disinformation Campaign to Reelect the President
  3. Evidence That Conservative Students Really Do Self-Censor
  4. How Private Equity Ruined a Beloved Grocery Chain
  5. Why Witchcraft Is on the Rise
  6. Kids Don’t Need to Stay ‘On Track’ to Succeed
  7. ‘We Knew They Had Cooked the Books’
  8. An Italian Flash Mob Just Pushed Back Europe’s Populist Tide
  9. The Undocumented Agent
  10. John Kelly Finally Lets Loose on Trump
Back to Top