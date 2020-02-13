Top Shots From the 2019 International Landscape Photographer of the Year

More than 3,400 entries were received in this year’s landscape photography competition, from professional and amateur photographers around the world. Judges of the International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest narrowed the field down to a “Top 101,” then further to award several category prizes and the “International Landscape Photographer of the Year” award, which went to Russian photographer Oleg Ershov for his images of England and Iceland. The organizers have been kind enough to share some of this year’s top and winning images below.

