South Carolina: Images of the Palmetto State

Today’s photo story is the fifth in a year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. South Carolina is home to more than 5 million residents, and has a landscape that ranges from the salt marshes and plains of its Low Country to the heights of its Blue Ridge region in the west. Gathered here are a few glimpses into the varied and historic features of South Carolina, and some of the animals and people calling it home.

