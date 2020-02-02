Superb Owl Sunday IV

A special Sunday event: our fourth annual photographic essay celebrating these magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, and are captured here in photos from recent years. If you have some time today before the big game (or are skipping the event entirely), I invite you to take a look; it’s always a hoot to put this together.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

