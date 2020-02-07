Photos of the Week: Gobbler’s Knob, Giant Queen, Prosthetic Paws

A London sunset, face masks across Asia, the Super Bowl in Miami, a snow track in Minsk, Trump’s acquittal in Washington, motorcycle ice racing in Kazakhstan, the first mosque in Slovenia, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Satish Kumar Subramani / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 6, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Robots at Work and Play

    Recent images of robotic technology around the world

  • Thomas Peter / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 4, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Empty Streets in China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    Recent scenes from Wuhan, Shanghai, Beijing, and other coronavirus-affected areas, where travel restrictions and quarantine measures have left many streets, parks, and malls deserted.

  • Alvis Upitis / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 2, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Hawaii: Images of the Aloha State

    A few glimpses into the varied features of Hawaii, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • SunflowerMomma / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • February 2, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Superb Owl Sunday IV

    A special Sunday event: a photographic essay celebrating these magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, and are captured here in photos from recent years.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Billion-Dollar Disinformation Campaign to Reelect the President
  2. How McKinsey Destroyed the Middle Class
  3. The Great Affordability Crisis Breaking America
  4. Trump Points His Finger, and a Life Is Ruined
  5. Why Would a Billionaire Charge the Secret Service $650 a Night?
  6. What Menopause Does to Women’s Brains
  7. The Good Place Felt Bad in the End
  8. The Shameful Final Grievance of the Declaration of Independence
  9. Trump’s Bizarre Plan to Make Architecture Classical Again
  10. The Differences Between Warren and Sanders Matter
Back to Top