Photos of the Week: Ghost Ship, Greek Spring, Naked Festival

Dog catchers in Cairo, luge championships in Russia, flooding in parts of England, a crash at the Daytona 500, London Fashion Week, heavy rains in Australia, continued fighting in Syria, demining in Colombia, Carnival in Venice, and much more.

Most Recent

  • Art Media / Print Collector / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 20, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    The Great Sphinx of Giza Through the Years

    Images of the Sphinx over the past 170 years, from Maxime du Camp’s 1849 travel photo to 21st-century light shows

  • Alexey Malgavko / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 19, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Homeless in Siberia: Surviving the Winter

    Images from the photojournalist Alexey Malgavko of some of the homeless inhabitants of Omsk, Russia

  • Aly Song / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 18, 2020
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Life in the Time of Coronavirus

    Images from Wuhan, Beijing, Shanghai, and other locations in China over the past two weeks, as residents continue to cope with COVID-19

  • Don Landwehrle / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • February 16, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    Vermont: Images of the Green Mountain State

    A few glimpses into the varied landscape of Vermont, and some of the animals and people calling it home

