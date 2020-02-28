Photos of the Week: Carnival Colors, Medieval Combat, Avalanche Training

Recovery on Australia’s Kangaroo Island, coronavirus containment efforts in China, biathlon World Championships in Italy, fashion shows in Paris, fighting in Syria, bobsled competition in Germany, rioting in New Delhi, President Trump’s visit to India, the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” in Texas, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 27, 2020
    • 25 Photos

    Scenes From Milan Fashion Week 2020

    A collection of photos from Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/21

  • Mauro Pimentel / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 25, 2020
    • 29 Photos

    Carnival 2020 in Brazil

    Colorful images from Rio, São Paulo, and more

  • © Greg Lecoeur / UPY2020
    • In Focus
    • February 24, 2020
    • 15 Photos

    Winners of the 2020 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

    Some of this year’s winners and honorees, showing remarkable scenes from oceans, lakes, and rivers around the world

  • Stas Moroz / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • February 23, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Oregon: Images of the Beaver State

    A few glimpses into the varied landscape of Oregon, and some of the animals and people calling it home

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus
  2. The ‘Dating Market’ Is Getting Worse
  3. Coronavirus Could Break Iranian Society
  4. Caring for Your Introvert
  5. The Nuclear Family Was a Mistake
  6. Venezuela Is the Eerie Endgame of Modern Politics
  7. I Prepared for Everything, but Not Coronavirus on a Cruise Ship
  8. Earth Has Had a Secret Second Moon for Months Now
  9. Feminism’s Purity Wars
  10. The Party of Idolaters
Back to Top