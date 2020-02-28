Recovery on Australia’s Kangaroo Island, coronavirus containment efforts in China, biathlon World Championships in Italy, fashion shows in Paris, fighting in Syria, bobsled competition in Germany, rioting in New Delhi, President Trump’s visit to India, the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” in Texas, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Carnival Colors, Medieval Combat, Avalanche Training
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.