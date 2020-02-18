Photos: Life in the Time of Coronavirus

The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 (formerly called the 2019 novel coronavirus) in China and some neighboring countries has led to unprecedented efforts to isolate, control, and halt the spread of the virus that has now infected more than 73,400 people, and caused at least 1,875 deaths since December of 2019. Across much of China, travel is restricted and residents remain in their homes, and the economy is taking a big hit at local, national, and global levels. Gathered here are images from Wuhan, Beijing, Shanghai, and other locations in China over the past two weeks, as residents continue to cope with COVID-19.