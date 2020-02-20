The Great Sphinx of Giza, Through the Years

The monumental statue known to the world as the Great Sphinx of Giza is believed to have been built more than 4,500 years ago. While photography has only been around for about 200 years, photographers have flocked to the Giza pyramid complex to capture images of the enigmatic creature in the Egyptian desert. Gathered below are varied photographs of the Sphinx over the past 170 years, from Maxime du Camp’s image of a still-mostly-buried Sphinx in 1849, to 21st century light shows, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Alexey Malgavko / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 19, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Homeless in Siberia: Surviving the Winter

    Images from the photojournalist Alexey Malgavko of some of the homeless inhabitants of Omsk, Russia

  • Aly Song / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 18, 2020
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Life in the Time of Coronavirus

    Images from Wuhan, Beijing, Shanghai, and other locations in China over the past two weeks, as residents continue to cope with COVID-19

  • Don Landwehrle / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • February 16, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    Vermont: Images of the Green Mountain State

    A few glimpses into the varied landscape of Vermont, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Dolores Ochoa / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 14, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Shanghai Fog, Malta Moon, Storm Ciara

    Heavy rain in southeastern Australia, the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, the 92nd Oscar awards in Hollywood, coronavirus in China, Makha Bucha in Thailand, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Democrats Went After the Wrong Guy
  2. The Nuclear Family Was a Mistake
  3. The Crookedest Team in Baseball History
  4. Kids Don’t Need to Stay ‘On Track’ to Succeed
  5. Corporate Buzzwords Are How Workers Pretend to Be Adults
  6. The First Days of the Trump Regime
  7. New Orleans Needs a Better Way to Do Mardi Gras
  8. The Hidden History of Sanders’s Plot to Primary Obama
  9. Trump’s Beautiful Proposal for Federal Architecture
  10. Why Callout Culture Helps Mike Bloomberg
Back to Top