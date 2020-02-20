The monumental statue known to the world as the Great Sphinx of Giza is believed to have been built more than 4,500 years ago. While photography has only been around for about 200 years, photographers have flocked to the Giza pyramid complex to capture images of the enigmatic creature in the Egyptian desert. Gathered below are varied photographs of the Sphinx over the past 170 years, from Maxime du Camp’s image of a still-mostly-buried Sphinx in 1849, to 21st century light shows, and much more.