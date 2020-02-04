Photos: Empty Streets in China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As authorities and health workers try to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China, travel restrictions and quarantine measures have left many streets, parks, and shopping centers essentially deserted in cities across China. More than 20,500 cases have been reported so far in mainland China, and the World Health Organization recently declared a global public health emergency. Quickly-built hospitals are starting to take in patients in Wuhan, and other public buildings are being converted into temporary hospitals with thousands of beds set up for people with mild symptoms. Below, recent scenes from Wuhan, Shanghai, Beijing, and other virus-affected areas.