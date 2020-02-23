Oregon: Images of the Beaver State

Today’s photo story is the seventh in a year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. The landscape of Oregon is incredibly diverse, ranging from high deserts in the east to lush rain forests in the west, separated by the volcanic mountains of the Cascade range. Gathered here are a few glimpses into the varied terrain of Oregon, and some of the animals and people calling it home.

Read more
View this page full screen.

