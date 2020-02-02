Hawaii: Images of the Aloha State

Today’s photo story is the fourth in a year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. Hawaii, the 50th state admitted to the union, sits isolated in the Pacific Ocean—some 2,000 miles from the U.S. mainland. The archipelago of 137 islands contains an incredible diversity of landscapes, wildlife, and climates—from lush jungles and beaches to active volcanoes, and much more. Gathered here are a few glimpses into the varied features of Hawaii, and some of the animals and people calling it home.