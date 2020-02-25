Carnival 2020 in Brazil

Over the past two nights in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, thousands of spectators jammed into Sambadromes to watch the annual spectacle of samba-school floats, dancers, and extravagant costumes during Carnival. Over the past couple of weeks, even more people took part in the many blocos, or street parties, dancing and drinking into the wee hours of the night. Collected below are images of Carnival 2020 festivities in Brazil.