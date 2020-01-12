Wyoming: Images of the Equality State

Today’s photo story is the first in a planned year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. Wyoming got its nickname “The Equality State” when it granted women the right to vote in 1869, the first state to do so. Although Wyoming is one of the 10 largest states in the U.S., it is also the least populated, with barely more than 575,000 residents. Gathered here, a few glimpses into the beautiful wide open spaces of Wyoming, and some of the animals and people that call it home.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ezra Acayan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 17, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Giant Boar, Ice Music, Patagonian Glacier

    A bull-taming festival in India, icy purification in Tokyo, locusts in Ethiopia, illuminated hats in Switzerland, a coming-of-age ceremony in Tokyo, bushfires in Australia, and much more.

  • Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 15, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Photos From the 2020 Dakar Rally

    Images of some of the 560 competitors taking part in a 12-day, 4,660-mile (7,500-kilometer) off-roading adventure held entirely in Saudi Arabia this year.

  • © Greg Lecoeur / Ocean Art
    • In Focus
    • January 14, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Winners of the 2019 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

    Some of the top images from the 16 categories of underwater photography in this year’s competition.

  • Ezra Acayan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 13, 2020
    • 16 Photos

    Photos of the Eruption of Taal Volcano

    Hundreds of thousands of residents within a 10-mile radius of the volcano are now being evacuated.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Manhattan’s Skyscrapers Are Empty
  2. The Kremlin Inches Closer to the Biden Plot
  3. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix Show Is Painful to Watch
  4. My Time With the British Aristocracy
  5. How Stressed Is Iran?
  6. The Problem With the Oscars’ Idea of a ‘Good Movie’
  7. Meghan, Kate, and the Architecture of Misogyny
  8. Why We Ended Legacy Admissions at Johns Hopkins
  9. Progressives Warn of a Great Deflation
  10. You Can’t Keep Your Parents’ Skulls
Back to Top