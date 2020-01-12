Wyoming: Images of the Equality State

Today’s photo story is the first in a planned year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. Wyoming got its nickname “The Equality State” when it granted women the right to vote in 1869, the first state to do so. Although Wyoming is one of the 10 largest states in the U.S., it is also the least populated, with barely more than 575,000 residents. Gathered here, a few glimpses into the beautiful wide open spaces of Wyoming, and some of the animals and people that call it home.