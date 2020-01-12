Wyoming: Images of the Equality State

Today’s photo story is the first in a planned year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. Wyoming got its nickname “The Equality State” when it granted women the right to vote in 1869, the first state to do so. Although Wyoming is one of the 10 largest states in the U.S., it is also the least populated, with barely more than 575,000 residents. Gathered here, a few glimpses into the beautiful wide open spaces of Wyoming, and some of the animals and people that call it home.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mike Blake / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 10, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Devil Dance, Seal Wave, Loch Awe

    Wildfires in Australia, an earthquake in Puerto Rico, Texas Longhorns in Denver, a volcanic eruption in Mexico, the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, and much more.

  • David Mariuz / AAP Image via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 9, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Animals Rescued From Australia’s Bushfires

    Volunteers and crews from Australia’s National Parks and Wildlife Service have been doing what they can to help some of the kangaroos, koalas, lizards, and birds that can be rescued and treated.

  •
    • In Focus
    • January 7, 2020
    • 16 Photos

    Kennecott Mines: An Alaskan Ghost Town

    The remaining structures of an early-20th-century mining town in Alaska’s Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve

  • Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 6, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Australia’s Bushfire Catastrophe in Photos

    Images from parts of hard-hit Australia, still caught in a months-long wildfire disaster

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How Negativity Can Kill a Relationship
  2. Obama Should Never Have Appeased Iran
  3. The Court Case That Could Finally Take Down Antiquated Anti-Catholic Laws
  4. The Hypocrisy of Harry and Meghan’s Decision
  5. Three Theories for Why You Have No Time
  6. The Boys Who Wear Shorts All Winter
  7. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  8. NFL Owners Have a Problem With Coaches of Color
  9. Bernie Sanders Has Something New to Talk About
  10. The College Wealth Premium Has Collapsed
Back to Top