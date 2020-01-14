Winners of the 2019 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

The judging for the eighth annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, has wrapped up, and the winning images and photographers have been announced. Greg Lecoeur took Best in Show with his image of a crabeater seal in Antarctica. The contest organizers have shared with us some of the winners and honorable mentions below, from the 16 categories of underwater photography. Captions were written by the individual photographers and have been lightly edited for content.