Photos of the Week: Sealed Knot, Holy Dip, Night Monkey

A piano dangling over Munich, paragliders over Colombia, swimming horses in India, an earthquake in Turkey, presidential campaigning in Iowa, mustard fields in Bangladesh, memorials to Kobe Bryant in the U.S. and Spain, the Australian Open in Melbourne, a firefighter protest in Paris, and much more.

    Superb Owl Sunday IV

    A special Sunday event: a photographic essay celebrating these magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, and are captured here in photos from recent years.

    • January 30, 2020
    100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1920

    A collection of some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago

    • January 28, 2020
    Worst Locust Swarms in Decades Hit East Africa

    Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia are experiencing some of the largest desert-locust swarms they’ve seen in more than 25 years.

    • January 27, 2020
    Coronavirus: Photos From Wuhan Under Quarantine

    Several photographers continue to report from Wuhan, China, where streets appear nearly deserted after a quarantine and traffic ban.

