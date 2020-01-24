Photos of the Week: Impeachment Trial, Virtual Singer, Bat Clinic

The annual Women's March in New York City, the Tour Down Under cycling event in Australia, a newborn giant anteater in Germany, a firefighting robot in India, anti-government protests in Iraq, the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Switzerland, haute couture fashion in Paris, an elevator test tower in Germany, and much more.

