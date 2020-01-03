Bushfires across Australia, snowfall in Afghanistan, New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York, ski jumping in Germany, the Mars 2020 Rover in California, the “Els Enfarinats” battle in Spain, the Rose Parade in California, the Polar Bear plunge on Coney Island, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Hogmanay Fire, London Bubble, Icy Trees
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.