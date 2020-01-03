Photos of the Week: Hogmanay Fire, London Bubble, Icy Trees

Bushfires across Australia, snowfall in Afghanistan, New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York, ski jumping in Germany, the Mars 2020 Rover in California, the “Els Enfarinats” battle in Spain, the Rose Parade in California, the Polar Bear plunge on Coney Island, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ian Forsyth / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 1, 2020
    • 27 Photos

    2020: New Year’s Celebrations Around the World

    Images of people bidding farewell to the year 2019, and welcoming 2020 with fireworks, celebrations, and more

  • Sean Davey / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 31, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Photos of Australia’s Raging Bushfires

    A look at the nightmarish conditions across Southeast Australia, where record-setting heat and powerful winds have spawned more than 100 bushfires.

  • Goran Tomasevic / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 30, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    2019 Seen Through the Lens of Goran Tomasevic

    Goran Tomasevic, a photojournalist with Reuters, spent the year 2019 covering unrest and conflict in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

  • Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 27, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Stonehenge Solstice, Sand Gazelle, Baby Mayor

    A destructive fire in Chile, airborne stuffed animals in Seville, the World Darts Championship in London, emergency-aircraft landing practice in Russia, a replica moon in Nepal, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Iran Loses Its Indispensable Man
  2. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  3. America Is Now the Divided Republic the Framers Feared
  4. The Embassy Attack Revealed Trump’s Weakness
  5. Your Bedroom Is Too Hot
  6. The True Cause of the Opioid Epidemic
  7. The 15 Best Books of 2019
  8. Why The Witcher Is Better Than Game of Thrones
  9. The R. Kelly Story Is Bigger Than Most People Know
  10. What the Death of iTunes Says About Our Digital Habits
Back to Top