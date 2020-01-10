Photos of the Week: Devil Dance, Seal Wave, Loch Awe

Wildfires in Australia, an earthquake in Puerto Rico, Epiphany Day in Bulgaria, Texas Longhorns in Denver, a volcanic eruption in Mexico, the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, starlings above Israel, fashion in London, ice sculptures in China, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • David Mariuz / AAP Image via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 9, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Animals Rescued From Australia’s Bushfires

    Volunteers and crews from Australia’s National Parks and Wildlife Service have been doing what they can to help some of the kangaroos, koalas, lizards, and birds that can be rescued and treated.

  •
    • In Focus
    • January 7, 2020
    • 16 Photos

    Kennecott Mines: An Alaskan Ghost Town

    The remaining structures of an early-20th-century mining town in Alaska’s Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve

  • Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 6, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Australia’s Bushfire Catastrophe in Photos

    Images from parts of hard-hit Australia, still caught in a months-long wildfire disaster

  • Valery Hache / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 3, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Hogmanay Fire, London Bubble, Icy Trees

    Bushfires across Australia, snowfall in Afghanistan, New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York, the Mars 2020 Rover in California, the Polar Bear plunge on Coney Island, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Harry and Meghan Won’t Play the Game
  2. The Boys Who Wear Shorts All Winter
  3. Harry and Meghan: Royal Hypocrites
  4. We’re Just Discovering the Price of Killing Soleimani
  5. How Negativity Can Kill a Relationship
  6. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  7. What Is Even Going on Out There?
  8. American Self-Criticism Borders on Narcissism
  9. What the Iran Clash Taught Us About Trump
  10. The Miseducation of the American Boy
Back to Top