Photos of the Eruption of Taal Volcano

Philippine authorities are warning of a possible “explosive eruption,” after Taal Volcano vented yesterday, spewing ash up to nine miles into the sky. Photographers captured the spectacular event, which generated countless lightning strikes in and around the ash column. Hundreds of thousands of residents within a 10-mile radius of the volcano are now being evacuated, and flights in and out of Manila have been disrupted.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Larry Mayer / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 12, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Wyoming: Images of the Equality State

    Wyoming is among the 10 largest states in the U.S., but is also the least populated, with barely more than 575,000 residents.

  • Mike Blake / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 10, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Devil Dance, Seal Wave, Loch Awe

    Wildfires in Australia, an earthquake in Puerto Rico, Texas Longhorns in Denver, a volcanic eruption in Mexico, the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, and much more.

  • David Mariuz / AAP Image via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 9, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Animals Rescued From Australia’s Bushfires

    Volunteers and crews from Australia’s National Parks and Wildlife Service have been doing what they can to help some of the kangaroos, koalas, lizards, and birds that can be rescued and treated.

  •
    • In Focus
    • January 7, 2020
    • 16 Photos

    Kennecott Mines: An Alaskan Ghost Town

    The remaining structures of an early-20th-century mining town in Alaska’s Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Dear Therapist: My Roommate Is Cheating on Her Boyfriend With Me
  2. How Negativity Can Kill a Relationship
  3. The College Wealth Premium Has Collapsed
  4. The Bill That Could Make California Livable Again
  5. Breaking Down the 2020 Oscar Nominations
  6. Mitch McConnell Is Trying His Best to Kill Any Interest in the Trial Ahead
  7. The Twitter Electorate Isn’t the Real Electorate
  8. The Race for Big Ideas Is On
  9. Cory Booker Runs Out of Time
  10. The Hypocrisy of Harry and Meghan’s Decision
Back to Top