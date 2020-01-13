Philippine authorities are warning of a possible “explosive eruption,” after Taal Volcano vented yesterday, spewing ash up to nine miles into the sky. Photographers captured the spectacular event, which generated countless lightning strikes in and around the ash column. Hundreds of thousands of residents within a 10-mile radius of the volcano are now being evacuated, and flights in and out of Manila have been disrupted.
Photos of the Eruption of Taal Volcano
