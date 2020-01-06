Australia’s Bushfire Catastrophe in Photos

Months of catastrophic bushfires in Australia have now burned 19.8 million acres, destroyed hundreds of homes, injured or killed millions of animals, and left two dozen people dead. Although cooler conditions prevailed today in some areas, the relief may be temporary—a forecast of strong winds and higher temperatures threatens to bring fires to the more-populated Sydney suburbs. Australia’s government has called up army reservists to help battle the blazes, and has pledged $1.4 billion in aid, as more than 150 fires continue to burn across New South Wales.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

