Photos From the 2020 Dakar Rally

Leaving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on January 5, a group of 560 competitors began the 42nd annual Dakar Rally: a 12-day, 4,660-mile (7,500-kilometer) off-roading adventure held entirely in Saudi Arabia this year. The race used to be held in Africa, until 2008, when unrest in Mauritania forced organizers to move to South America, where it was hosted until this year. The vehicles—which include specialized cars, trucks, motorcycles, and quad bikes—are currently on stage 10 of 12 stages that lead to Qiddiya, in Riyadh, on January 17. Here is a look at Dakar 2020 in progress, as teams race to the finish line.