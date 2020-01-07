Kennecott Mines: An Alaskan Ghost Town

In 1900, a pair of prospectors hiking near Alaska’s Kennicott glacier discovered an outcrop of copper ore on a mountainside about 100 miles inland from Valdez. Soon, several mines were developed, and a small base camp grew into a mill town dominated by enormous processing buildings. Kennecott Mines (yes, the town name is spelled differently from the glacier’s) operated for nearly 30 years, until the ore was depleted and the remote town was abandoned in 1938. Kennecott’s massive structures sat deserted for decades, until the Alaskan tourism market developed, and the site was declared a National Historic Landmark, much of it later acquired by the National Park Service. Some preservation work has been undertaken, but a few of the buildings are being allowed to continue their “slide into oblivion.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 6, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Australia’s Bushfire Catastrophe in Photos

    Images from parts of hard-hit Australia, still caught in a months-long wildfire disaster

  • Valery Hache / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 3, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Hogmanay Fire, London Bubble, Icy Trees

    Bushfires across Australia, snowfall in Afghanistan, New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York, the Mars 2020 Rover in California, the Polar Bear plunge on Coney Island, and much more.

  • Ian Forsyth / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 1, 2020
    • 27 Photos

    2020: New Year’s Celebrations Around the World

    Images of people bidding farewell to the year 2019, and welcoming 2020 with fireworks, celebrations, and more

  • Sean Davey / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 31, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Photos of Australia’s Raging Bushfires

    A look at the nightmarish conditions across Southeast Australia, where record-setting heat and powerful winds have spawned more than 100 bushfires.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How Long Will Australia Be Livable?
  2. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  3. The Nationalism That Trump Can’t See
  4. Soleimani’s Killing Puts Britain in a Bind
  5. What History Says Will Happen Next in Iran
  6. Rose McGowan’s Hijacked Life
  7. The End of Brady
  8. Gen-X Women Are Caught in a Generational Tug-of-War
  9. Suicide Is Not an Act of Cowardice
  10. The Dark Psychology of Social Networks
Back to Top