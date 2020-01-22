Juhyo: The Snow Monsters on Japan’s Mount Zao

Winter conditions at the summit of Mount Zao, a volcano standing between Japan’s Yamagata and Miyagi prefectures, can conjure up “creatures” of snow and ice, built up over tree trunks and branches. Windblown ice is covered by snow in repeated cycles, building hulking shapes on the mountain slopes. These famous Juhyo, or “snow monsters,” attract visitors to Mount Zao from the end of January through mid-March.