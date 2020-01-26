Indiana: Images of the Hoosier State

Today’s photo story is the third in a year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. Indiana’s state motto is the “The crossroads of America,” having long been a hub for the paths and highways that have connected the United States. Its landscape includes prairie, lakeshore, forest, and farmland. Gathered here are a few glimpses into the various features of Indiana, and some of the animals and people calling it home.