Georgia: Images of the Peach State

Today’s photo story is the second in a planned year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. Georgia, the southernmost of America’s original 13 colonies, is now home to more than 10.5 million residents. Its landscape ranges from Appalachian Mountain vistas in the north to moss-covered maritime forests along the southeastern coast. Gathered here, a few glimpses into the lush, often historic features of Georgia, and some of the animals and people that call it home.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 27, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Coronavirus: Photos From Wuhan Under Quarantine

    Several photographers continue to report from Wuhan, China, where streets appear nearly deserted after a quarantine and traffic ban.

  • Marcia Straub / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 26, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Indiana: Images of the Hoosier State

    A few glimpses into the various features of Indiana, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Simon Bruty for OIS / IOC Handout via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 24, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Impeachment Trial, Virtual Singer, Bat Clinic

    The annual Women’s March in New York City, the Tour Down Under cycling event in Australia, a firefighting robot in India, anti-government protests in Iraq, the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Switzerland, and much more.

  • Carl Court / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 22, 2020
    • 15 Photos

    Juhyo: The Snow Monsters on Japan’s Mount Zao

    Windblown ice and snow build up hulking shapes on the trees atop Mount Zao.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Deceptively Simple Number Sparking Coronavirus Fears
  2. The Muslim World’s Question: ‘What Happened to Us?’
  3. Demi Lovato Makes a Powerful Confession at the Grammys
  4. John Bolton Knows What He’s Doing
  5. Trump’s Defense Against Subpoenas Makes No Legal Sense
  6. Why I Fear a Moderate Democratic Nominee
  7. The Outsize Influence of Your Middle-School Friends
  8. American Law Does Not Take Rape Seriously
  9. Cancel Earthworms
  10. Bernie Can’t Win
Back to Top