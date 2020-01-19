Georgia: Images of the Peach State

Today’s photo story is the second in a planned year-long Sunday series, focusing on each of the 50 states in the United States of America. Georgia, the southernmost of America’s original thirteen colonies, is now home to more than 10.5 million residents. Its landscape ranges from Appalachian mountain vistas in the north to moss-covered maritime forests along the southeastern coast. Gathered here, a few glimpses into the lush, and often historic features of Georgia, and some of the animals and people that call it home.

