Coronavirus: Photos From Wuhan Under Quarantine

The outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, has led to massive efforts to quarantine major cities and halt the spread. The current death toll has reached 82 in China, with another 2,900 confirmed cases. The city is rapidly building two hospitals in a matter of days, set up to accommodate more than 2,000 coronavirus patients. Several photographers continue to report from Wuhan, where streets appear nearly deserted after a traffic ban was put in place.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Marcia Straub / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 26, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Indiana: Images of the Hoosier State

    A few glimpses into the various features of Indiana, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Simon Bruty for OIS / IOC Handout via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 24, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Impeachment Trial, Virtual Singer, Bat Clinic

    The annual Women’s March in New York City, the Tour Down Under cycling event in Australia, a firefighting robot in India, anti-government protests in Iraq, the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Switzerland, and much more.

  • Carl Court / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 22, 2020
    • 15 Photos

    Juhyo: The Snow Monsters on Japan’s Mount Zao

    Windblown ice and snow build up hulking shapes on the trees atop Mount Zao.

  • Eloisa Lopez / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 21, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    The Colorless Landscape Around Taal Volcano

    In the Philippines, parts of the landscape near Taal have gone completely gray, covered in a blanket of volcanic ash.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Bernie Can’t Win
  2. Cancel Earthworms
  3. How Capitalism Broke Young Adulthood
  4. How Pop’s Biggest Weirdo Swept the Grammys
  5. Kobe Bryant’s Unfinished Business
  6. The Utter Ridiculousness of the U.S. Senate
  7. The Kobe I Knew Became a Champion for Others
  8. Dear Therapist: My Boyfriend Has an Engagement Ring Meant for Someone Else
  9. Demi Lovato Makes a Powerful Confession at the Grammys
  10. America Is Overrun With Bathrooms
Back to Top