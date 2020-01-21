The Colorless Landscape Around Taal Volcano

Although Taal Volcano has gone quiet since its eruption early last week, Philippine authorities are maintaining a high alert level due to fears that the volcano may just be in a lull, building to another eruption soon. At least 50,000 residents were evacuated, but many have been making brief trips home, leading to stepped-up enforcement around the evacuation zone. Close to the volcano, the landscape has gone completely gray, covered in a blanket of volcanic ash that has been stuck in place by rainfall.