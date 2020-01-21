The Colorless Landscape Around Taal Volcano

Although Taal Volcano has gone quiet since its eruption early last week, Philippine authorities are maintaining a high alert level due to fears that the volcano may just be in a lull, building to another eruption soon. At least 50,000 residents were evacuated, but many have been making brief trips home, leading to stepped-up enforcement around the evacuation zone. Close to the volcano, the landscape has gone completely gray, covered in a blanket of volcanic ash that has been stuck in place by rainfall.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Stephanie Keith / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 20, 2020
    • 20 Photos

    Photos From the Pro-gun Rally in Virginia

    Thousands gathered around Virginia’s state capitol to protest proposed gun-control laws.

  • Chris Moore / Exploring Light Photography / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 19, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Georgia: Images of the Peach State

    A few glimpses into the lush, often historic features of Georgia, and some of the animals and people that call it home

  • Ezra Acayan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 17, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Giant Boar, Ice Music, Patagonian Glacier

    A bull-taming festival in India, icy purification in Tokyo, locusts in Ethiopia, illuminated hats in Switzerland, a coming-of-age ceremony in Tokyo, bushfires in Australia, and much more.

  • Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 15, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Photos From the 2020 Dakar Rally

    Images of some of the 560 competitors taking part in a 12-day, 4,660-mile (7,500-kilometer) off-roading adventure held entirely in Saudi Arabia this year.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Manhattan’s Skyscrapers Are Empty
  2. The Next Plague Is Coming. Is America Ready?
  3. The Referees Have Taken Trump’s Side
  4. College-Educated Voters Are Ruining American Politics
  5. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘Letter From Birmingham Jail’
  6. Mitch McConnell’s Potemkin Trial
  7. The Disintegration of the American Presidency
  8. Silicon Valley Abandons the Culture That Made It the Envy of the World
  9. What a Billionaire Thinks Every Kid Should Know
  10. Guns Are No Mere Symbol
Back to Top