The Colorless Landscape Around Taal Volcano

Although Taal Volcano has gone quiet since its eruption early last week, Philippine authorities are maintaining a high alert level due to fears that the volcano may just be in a lull, building to another eruption soon. At least 50,000 residents were evacuated, but many have been making brief trips home, leading to stepped-up enforcement around the evacuation zone. Close to the volcano, the landscape has gone completely gray, covered in a blanket of volcanic ash that has been stuck in place by rainfall.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Carl Court / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 22, 2020
    • 15 Photos

    Juhyo: The Snow Monsters on Japan’s Mount Zao

    Windblown ice and snow build up hulking shapes on the trees atop Mount Zao.

  • Stephanie Keith / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 20, 2020
    • 20 Photos

    Photos From the Pro-gun Rally in Virginia

    Thousands gathered around Virginia’s state capitol to protest proposed gun-control laws.

  • Chris Moore / Exploring Light Photography / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 19, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Georgia: Images of the Peach State

    A few glimpses into the lush, often historic features of Georgia, and some of the animals and people that call it home

  • Ezra Acayan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 17, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Giant Boar, Ice Music, Patagonian Glacier

    A bull-taming festival in India, icy purification in Tokyo, locusts in Ethiopia, illuminated hats in Switzerland, a coming-of-age ceremony in Tokyo, bushfires in Australia, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. An Impeachment Trial Without Witnesses Would Be Unconstitutional
  2. The Biggest Celestial Event of the Year Could Happen Tomorrow
  3. The Enemies of Writing
  4. Cancel Earthworms
  5. A Matter of Facts
  6. The LSU Championship Game Further Exposed the NCAA’s Hypocrisy
  7. America Is Overrun With Bathrooms
  8. Cheer Is Built on a Pyramid of Broken Bodies
  9. Tulsi Gabbard Sues for Attention
  10. The Rich Are Different From You and Me. They Pay Less in Taxes
Back to Top