Animals Rescued From Australia’s Bushfires

The horrific wildfires that have been burning across Australia for months now have taken a severe toll on the animals that called the scorched lands home. Estimates of the number of animals killed by the fires range from hundreds of millions, to more than a billion. Volunteers and crews from Australia’s National Parks and Wildlife Service have been doing what they can to help some of the kangaroos, koalas, lizards, and birds that can be rescued and treated. Ranchers and pet owners have been working to keep the animals in their care secure when possible, but many farm animals have been killed as well. As much one third of Australia’s Kangaroo Island has burned so far, with wildlife experts fearing that more than half of the island's 50,000 koalas have been killed.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  •
    • In Focus
    • January 7, 2020
    • 16 Photos

    Kennecott Mines: An Alaskan Ghost Town

    The remaining structures of an early-20th-century mining town in Alaska’s Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve

  • Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • January 6, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Australia’s Bushfire Catastrophe in Photos

    Images from parts of hard-hit Australia, still caught in a months-long wildfire disaster

  • Valery Hache / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 3, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Hogmanay Fire, London Bubble, Icy Trees

    Bushfires across Australia, snowfall in Afghanistan, New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York, the Mars 2020 Rover in California, the Polar Bear plunge on Coney Island, and much more.

  • Ian Forsyth / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 1, 2020
    • 27 Photos

    2020: New Year’s Celebrations Around the World

    Images of people bidding farewell to the year 2019, and welcoming 2020 with fireworks, celebrations, and more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Boys Who Wear Shorts All Winter
  2. Harry and Meghan Won’t Play the Game
  3. We’re Just Discovering the Price of Killing Soleimani
  4. American Self-Criticism Borders on Narcissism
  5. The Miseducation of the American Boy
  6. The Fitness Trend That Is a Mirror
  7. What the Iran Clash Taught Us About Trump
  8. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  9. How Negativity Can Kill a Relationship
  10. Democrats’ Future Is Moving Beyond the Rust Belt
Back to Top