100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1920

A century ago, the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified—guaranteeing women the right to vote. In Europe, two short-lived but consequential wars were under way, the Polish-Soviet War and the Irish War of Independence. The 1920 Olympic Games were held in Belgium, an unsolved bombing on Wall Street killed 38 people, Senator Warren G. Harding of Ohio was elected as America’s 29th president, and much more. Please take a moment to look back at some of the events and sights from around the world 100 years ago.

