Top 25 News Photos of 2019

As we approach the end of a year of unrest, here is a look back at some of the major news events and moments of 2019. Massive protests were staged against existing governments in Hong Kong, Chile, Iraq, Iran, Venezuela, Haiti, Algeria, Sudan, and Bolivia, while climate-change demonstrations and strikes took place worldwide. An impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump was started, conflict in Syria continued, the United States won the Women’s World Cup, Hurricane Dorian lashed the Bahamas, and so much more. Here, we present the Top 25 news photos of 2019. Be sure to come back soon for a more comprehensive series, beginning tomorrow—2019: The Year in Photos, Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. A Theory for Why Trump’s Base Won’t Budge
  2. A Liberal Mom’s Critical Texts to Her Son, a Fox News Host
  3. The Accidental Experiment That Changed Men’s Lives
  4. The False Promise of Morning Routines
  5. Will John Roberts Constrain Trump?
  6. Dear Therapist: My Girlfriend and I Are at a Crossroads in Our Relationship
  7. China Isn’t the Soviet Union. Confusing the Two Is Dangerous.
  8. The Crisis of American Christianity, Viewed From Great Britain
  9. The Bittersweet Lessons of Law & Order: SVU
  10. The Return of the Mueller Report
Back to Top