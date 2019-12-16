The Most 2019 Photos Ever

Not necessarily the top photos of the year, or the most heart-wrenching or emotional images, but a collection of photographs that are just so 2019—from “Old Town Road” to “Storm Area 51,” from a fast-food banquet at the White House to Tesla’s Cybertruck, from virtual reality for dairy cows to “30–50 feral hogs,” and much more. This is 2019.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 13, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Water Forest, Royal Barge, Abandoned Boxers

    A caged Nativity scene in California, the new prime minister of Finland, “big air” in Beijing, a volcanic eruption in New Zealand, Christmas lights in Philadelphia, and much more

  • Borut Zivulovic / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 12, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    A Visit From Krampus—Saint Nick’s Dark Companion

    While tales of Saint Nicholas feature him bringing gifts to good boys and girls, ancient folklore in Europe’s Alpine region also speaks of Krampus, a frightening beastlike creature who looks for naughty children to punish in horrible ways—or possibly to drag back to his lair in a sack.

  •
    • In Focus
    • December 10, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    2019: The Year in Volcanic Activity

    Out of an estimated 1,500 active volcanoes, 50 or so erupt every year, spewing steam, ash, toxic gases, and lava.

  • Goran Tomasevic / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 9, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Wayward Tee, Pollution Pod, Windy Wall

    Christmas lights in New York City, fall colors in Japan, a sandy traffic jam in Miami, the Tactual Museum of Athens, a Santa run in Glasgow, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Impeachment Could End Badly
  2. The Miseducation of the American Boy
  3. What Does Tucker Carlson Believe?
  4. The Remedy for Mitch McConnell
  5. How the Loss of the Landline Is Changing Family Life
  6. Why Is the Young Left Out to Get Buttigieg? Here Are Four Theories.
  7. The Big Untold Story of Impeachment? It’s Incredibly Popular.
  8. Dear Therapist: My Mother Wants Me to Cut My Fiancé Out of My Daughter’s Life
  9. What Happens After Prisoners Learn to Code?
  10. When Does a Boyfriend or Girlfriend Become Part of the Family?
Back to Top