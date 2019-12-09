Photos of the Week: Wayward Tee, Pollution Pod, Windy Wall

Christian Palma / AP In Focus

28 Photos Hopeful Images From 2019 I’ve made it an annual tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past year—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the abundant joy and kindness present in the world around us.

Ng Han Guan / AP In Focus

40 Photos 2019 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year Time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2019. Events covered in this essay include protests in Hong Kong, Chile, and Iraq; a toxic sky over New Delhi; an all-female team of spacewalkers; and much more.

Cadet Hallie H. Pound / U.S. Army via AP In Focus

40 Photos 2019 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months Time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2019. Events covered in this essay include the Pan American Games in Peru, a spelling bee with eight co-champions, the testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Capitol Hill, and much more.