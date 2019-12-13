A caged Nativity scene in California, flamingos in Turkey, the new prime minister of Finland, “Big Air” in Beijing, a volcanic eruption in New Zealand, Christmas lights in Philadelphia, protests in France and Chile, horse racing in England, and much more
Photos of the Week: Water Forest, Royal Barge, Abandoned Boxers
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.