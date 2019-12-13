Photos of the Week: Water Forest, Royal Barge, Abandoned Boxers

A caged Nativity scene in California, flamingos in Turkey, the new prime minister of Finland, “Big Air” in Beijing, a volcanic eruption in New Zealand, Christmas lights in Philadelphia, protests in France and Chile, horse racing in England, and much more

  • Borut Zivulovic / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 12, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    A Visit From Krampus—Saint Nick’s Dark Companion

    While tales of Saint Nicholas feature him bringing gifts to good boys and girls, ancient folklore in Europe’s Alpine region also speaks of Krampus, a frightening beastlike creature who looks for naughty children to punish in horrible ways—or possibly to drag back to his lair in a sack.

  •
    • In Focus
    • December 10, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    2019: The Year in Volcanic Activity

    Out of an estimated 1,500 active volcanoes, 50 or so erupt every year, spewing steam, ash, toxic gases, and lava.

  • Goran Tomasevic / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 9, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Wayward Tee, Pollution Pod, Windy Wall

    Christmas lights in New York City, fall colors in Japan, a sandy traffic jam in Miami, the Tactual Museum of Athens, a Santa run in Glasgow, and much more

  • Christian Palma / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 6, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    Hopeful Images From 2019

    I’ve made it an annual tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past year—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the abundant joy and kindness present in the world around us.

