A destructive fire in Chile, airborne stuffed animals in Seville, an annual Boxing Day hunt in England, protests in Hong Kong and Paris, the World Darts Championship in London, Christmas carols in Germany, emergency aircraft landing practice in Russia, a replica moon in Nepal, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Stonehenge Solstice, Sand Gazelle, Baby Mayor
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.