Photos of the Week: Stonehenge Solstice, Sand Gazelle, Baby Mayor

A destructive fire in Chile, airborne stuffed animals in Seville, an annual Boxing Day hunt in England, protests in Hong Kong and Paris, the World Darts Championship in London, Christmas carols in Germany, emergency aircraft landing practice in Russia, a replica moon in Nepal, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ulet Ifansasti / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 26, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Christmas Around the World

    One last look at this year’s holiday festivities, featuring images of both secular and holy celebrations across the globe.

  • Rick Loomis / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 20, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Impeachment Vote, Surfing Santa, Flying Hooves

    Saint Lucia’s Day in Russia, preparation for Magh Mela in India, a rescued baby orangutan in Sumatra, a sunny snow day in Kazakhstan, a black-rhino calf in France, and much more

  • U.S. Coast Guard via Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 18, 2019
    • 55 Photos

    Photos of the Decade: 2010–19

    The past 10 years, seen in 55 powerful images

  • Vadim Ghirda / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 17, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

    A collection of holiday cheer and light wrapped up in 28 photographs.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  2. Six Rules for Dining Out
  3. I Can’t Stop Watching Frasier. I Can’t Stop Thinking About Maris.
  4. The Miseducation of the American Boy
  5. History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  6. The Fight Over the 1619 Project Is Not About the Facts
  7. The Education of David Stockman
  8. Awakening to a Mass-Supervision Crisis
  9. Mel Boozer Said What Pete Buttigieg Can’t
  10. Evangelicalism’s Silent Majority
Back to Top